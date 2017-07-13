“Co-sponsor and support Rep. Ro Khanna and Sen. Bernie Sanders' resolution to end U.S. military involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.”

We have a chance to save lives in the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

With massive U.S. support, Saudi Arabia has waged war in a Yemen for more than three years, resulting in around 50,000 direct casualties of violence and more than 113,000 children – 130 a day – dying of malnutrition and preventable disease.1,2

Progressive champions in the House of Representatives and Senate, led by Rep. Ro Khanna and Sen. Bernie Sanders, just introduced a bipartisan resolution to end the U.S. military involvement in Yemen.3 CREDO is joining a coalition of progressive partners that includes Demand Progress and Win Without War to support this War Powers Resolution, end American complicity in the Saudi-led war in Yemen – and save countless lives.

Tell Congress: End U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Las December, the Senate approved an identical resolution – but former Speaker Paul Ryan blocked it in the House of Representatives. Now, with Democrats in charge of the House and bipartisan backing in both chambers of Congress, we have a shot at a life-saving victory.4

Trump's coziness with the Saudi regime is unacceptable, whether it's supporting the regime's war in Yemen or refusing to hold its leaders accountable for assassinating Jamal Khashoggi. It is Congress' responsibility to debate, vote on and authorize military action. But unless Congress asserts its authority and supports this new War Powers Resolution, it will continue allowing Trump to make the United States complicit in Saudi atrocities.5

Since the start of the war in 2015, the United States has provided the Saudis with weapons and logistical and intelligence support. We have helped refuel coalition jets as they dropped bombs on Yemeni civilians under the guise of confronting Iran, which has limited ties to Yemen's Houthi rebels. Despite a bus bombing that killed 29 children and calls for greater U.S. oversight, the United States is still supporting the Saudi war – all without explicit congressional authorization.6

This unauthorized war started under the Obama administration. But Donald Trump overturned a ban on selling precision-guided munitions to the Saudis and gave the regime a green light to double down.7 The death toll in Yemen has been heart-wrenching – but right now, a massive public outcry to end United States support for these atrocities could finally bring an end to this brutal war.

Beyond the direct violence, the ongoing war in Yemen has forced millions to flee their homes. It contributed to a fast-moving cholera outbreak – the largest documented in modern history – that is affecting more than 1.2 million people.8 It has also led to widespread starvation: 400,000 Yemeni children are at risk of death from starvation while the United Nations estimates that as many as 13 million people in Yemen are on the verge of famine.9,10 Saudi forces are using food as a weapon of war by enforcing a blockade that is stopping much needed food, medicine and supplies from entering the country.11

Lives are at stake. We must do all we can to push Congress to pass the new War Powers Resolution to reassert its constitutional authority and end our complicity in mass murder.

