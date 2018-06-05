"Send observers to the U.S.–Mexico Border to witness, document and report on the Trump administration's human rights violations."

There is a human rights crisis happening at the U.S.–Mexico border, and it's about to get worse.

Donald Trump has deployed the military against Central American families seeking refuge in the United States and just enacted a racist asylum ban that violates domestic and international law.1,2 We have to use every tool at our disposal to fight back.

The United Nations condemned Trump's family separation policy this summer.3 Now the U.N. should go one step further and send observers to witness and report on state-sanctioned violence and human rights abuses at the border. Documenting the Trump administration's human rights violations will help build momentum to stop them from happening and shine a bright light on Trump's tyranny and hate.

Tell the U.N.: Send observers to witness, document and report on human rights violations at the U.S.–Mexico border.

Like racist authoritarians before him, Trump is trying to distract the country by demonizing, scapegoating and attacking immigrants while his lapdogs in Congress and the administration are rolling back civil rights, gutting health care access, disenfranchising LGBTQ people and passing tax reforms that fatten the pockets of corporations and the wealthy.

The Trump regime is doing all this with no regard for the rule of law. His asylum ban violates U.S. law by preventing people from seeking asylum between ports of entry. The law puts no restrictions on where people can apply for asylum. It also violates international law that requires the United States to examine all asylum claims under the United Nations Refugee Convention.4 Our friends at the ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center and Center for Constitutional Rights are already challenging this illegal ban in court.5 But while litigation will delay some of Trump's most extreme and dangerous policies, we need to mobilize against the border crisis and stand in solidarity with immigrants on a much larger scale to stop his attacks once and for all.

The migrant caravan left Mexico City last week and could arrive at the U.S.–Mexico border as early as mid-December. If we want to stop Trump's war on immigrants and prevent a military escalation at the border, we need to put a spotlight on this crisis now. Demanding that the U.N. send observers is a crucial step.

Thanks for speaking out.

