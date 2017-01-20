Submit a public comment: Fight Trumpcare and oppose repealing the Affordable Care Act.

By submitting this form, your name, address and comments will be filed with a public agency and become public record.

Submit a public comment to the Department of Health and Human Services – you can add your own personal story, too:

The Trump administration just asked the public what it thinks about repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.1 We need to surprise them by sending in a flood of messages supporting it and opposing repeal.

The request for information was posted to ask for comments on Trump’s executive order attempting to delay and sabotage the Affordable Care Act. But it is a golden opportunity to pour in messages supporting Medicare, Medicaid and lifesaving health care reforms. Already, people have started submitting messages opposing Trumpcare.

The timing could not be more urgent – this public comment period coincides with Senate Republicans’ secretive efforts to end Medicaid and steal health care from millions in order to give a tax break to millionaires.2 Every comment helps make it clear that opposition to Trumpcare is simply overwhelming and emerging everywhere possible.

Trumpcare is cruel, reckless, dangerous and unpopular. It will take health insurance away from at least 22 million people, destroy Medicaid, defund Planned Parenthood, increase health care premiums for seniors, force low-income people to go without necessary care, cost people their employer-provided coverage, deny people treatment for six months if their coverage lapses and punish people with pre-existing conditions3

On his first day in office, Trump issued an executive order to delay and sabotage the Affordable Care Act while Republicans cooked up their plan to give millionaires a $1 trillion tax cut paid for by taking health care away from millions.4

Now, the Department of Health and Human Services has requested information and public comment on one aspect of that executive order.5 Perhaps they expect industry lobbyists to share comments about what a great job they are doing, but they gave us another chance to speak out. We need to use this opening to defend health care and defeat Trumpcare.

Congressional Republicans are obstructionist, hyper-partisan extremists committed to jamming Trumpcare through in the dead of night. We need to use every chance we can find to fight back.

Comments have started pouring in opposing Trumpcare. We need to keep hammering this message home.

