"Revoke Donald Trump’s Twitter account for violations of the Twitter terms of service and institute safeguards to prevent a single tweet from sparking armed conflict."

Twitter says violent threats are banned on its platform, but once again it is giving Donald Trump a free pass.

This time, Trump threatened the people of Iran, promising "CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE." In the past, Trump made similar threats against the people of North Korea and promoted violence and hate speech toward Muslims and journalists.1,2

It is long past time for Twitter to stop profiting from Trump's hateful rants and crack down on his account before he starts a war or gets more people killed.

This isn’t the first time Trump threatened war on Twitter. In September of last year, he threatened on Twitter that North Korea “won’t be around much longer,” which North Korea’s foreign minister announced was a declaration of war.3

Trump has also made international headlines for retweeting inflammatory and fake Islamophobic videos and emboldening violent white supremacists by sharing their memes and posts with millions of followers.4,5

And of course, Trump repeatedly used Twitter to share content inciting violence against CNN and other journalists. He contributed to a climate of hate and an uptick in hate crimes and violence. Last summer in Charlottesville, Virginia, a white supremacist rammed his car into a crowd of peaceful protestors and killed a woman. Just last month, a man shot and killed five journalists in Annapolis, Maryland.6,7

Twitter’s coddling of Donald Trump could have even more deadly consequences. Trump has a history of setting official government policy via tweet. If he spouts off without thinking, makes a disastrous typo – or if his account were to be hacked – the result could be nuclear war.

Despite the possible repercussions and Trump’s repeated violations, Twitter has yet to act. It is not too much to ask for Twitter to ensure that White House staff verify any Trump tweets before they are posted. Or, Twitter could stop coddling white supremacists and authoritarians and follow through on its own terms of service by revoking Trump’s account.

If his account tweeted that he had ordered a military strike – whether it was from his own thumbs or because the account had been hacked – countless American lives could be lost before cooler heads prevail. Twitter has more than enough reason to revoke Trump’s account based on its own rules. It must either do so or institute immediate safeguards, or all of us could pay the price.

