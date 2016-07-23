"Release your tax returns and level with the American people about your wealth, business dealings, debts and financial ties to Russia."

Lies, half-truths, diversions, distractions. Donald Trump’s first press conference since becoming president-elect was no different from his twisted rhetoric on the campaign trail. Trump continued to evade scrutiny on a number of issues – including his ties to Russia, his conflicts of interest, crony cabinet and failure to release his tax returns. He flat out lied when he claimed that “the only ones who care about my tax returns are reporters.” More than 100,000 CREDO activists have already signed a petition demanding he release them.1 In July, we even delivered those petition signatures to Trump Tower, along with 300,000 more from our progressive allies.

What is Trump trying to hide?

Trump is poised to run a corrupt administration that enriches him and his family and gives corporations and foreign interests unprecedented access to and influence over the executive branch.2 It’s time to increase the pressure on him to come clean. Can you add your name today? We’ll deliver the petition signatures to the White House on Inauguration Day.

Tell Donald Trump: You must release your tax returns.

Releasing tax returns is something that every presidential candidate has done for the past 40 years, but Trump still refuses to do so. Trump’s remarks in his press conference yesterday didn’t just indicate his plans to continue to profit from his businesses 3 He also downplayed his ties to Russia and his debt obligations.4,5 Trump’s claim that he has “very little debt” is at odds with reporting that he has hundreds of millions of dollars in debt to U.S. and foreign investors.6,7 His tax returns may be one of the only ways left to get full transparency on his financial ties or debts, including any relationship with the Russian government, which could compromise the integrity of the presidency.

Trump continues to hide behind a phony excuse that he can’t release his tax returns until the IRS finishes auditing him. But that claim has been repudiated by the IRS itself, and nothing is preventing Trump from releasing multiple years of returns.8

Releasing tax returns is a crucial way for a presidential candidate to assure the public that he or she has no conflicts of interest. If, as he claims, Trump has nothing to hide, he should have no problem releasing his. His continued refusal to do so should raise major red flags for anyone committed to ensuring the integrity of our democracy.

Trump’s tax returns need to be out in the open for Americans to see, and we need to force the issue right now.