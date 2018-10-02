Thanks to a blockbuster New York Times report, we now have compelling evidence that Donald Trump committed massive tax fraud.1

Reviewing hundreds of pages of documents, the Times reporters found that the Trump family went beyond the usual tax avoidance schemes and used shell companies, illegal markups and undervalued properties to transfer millions from Fred Trump to Donald and his other children. The reporting not only explodes the myth of Trump the self-made billionaire, but the paper also comes right out and specifies "instances of outright fraud."2

Republicans are already trying to sweep this major scandal under the rug.3 We need to raise the stakes right now, while pressuring Democrats to make subpoenaing Trump's taxes a priority if they win control of Congress.

Tell Congress: Investigate Trump's tax fraud.

We have always suspected Trump's taxes may show tax avoidance schemes or undermine his ridiculous claims of financial success, which is why he broke precedent and refused to release them. Now we know they would do both.

The core parts of the New York Times report are:4

Donald was a millionaire at age 8

Fred Trump funneled 295 different streams of revenue – gifts, loans, ownership and fees – to his son, not the single $1 million loan Donald has always claimed

Trump's father repeatedly bailed him out of financial trouble when his deals went south

Under Donald's leadership, the Trump family concocted ambitious schemes to avoid taxes that include outright fraud

In one instance, they created a shell company to charge Fred Trump markups on maintenance costs on Trump properties, with the invented profits flowing to the Trump children as a way of avoiding inheritance taxes

The Trump's also flagrantly undervalued property – claiming it was worth far less, than it sold for soon after and paying meager taxes

On top of it all, the Trump family used these schemes to deceptively justify raising rents on tenants, also a potential crime

All of this amounts to evidence – not rumors, allegations or innuendo – that the man in the White House committed crimes.5 Though the statute of limitations appears to have passed, we cannot let Republicans to get away with ducking these reports while they push a second round of the Trump Tax Scam. We need to raise our voices and put pressure on both parties to conduct hearings and use their legal power to subpoena Trump's taxes.

Tell Congress: Investigate Trump's tax fraud.

Thank you for speaking out.

References: