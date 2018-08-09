"Protect American service members from predatory lenders and financial scams. Cease your plans to roll back enforcement of the bipartisan Military Lending Act and end rules against auto gap insurance markups."

When it comes to the military, Donald Trump is a reckless hypocrite. Earlier this week, he was forced to back down from his plans for a wasteful, exploitative military parade this November. Now his regime is plotting to let Wall Street exploit service members.1,2

Trump blamed D.C. officials for the demise of his vain project, and presented himself as a victim who was trying to honor the military. But Trump has never done anything for our service members. In fact, recent reports indicate that the Department of Defense and Mick Mulvaney, Trump's handpicked agent of destruction at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are actively working on detailed plans to sabotage financial protections for members of military.3

Though he cancelled his proposed Veterans' Day 2018 parade after reports that it could cost as much as $92 million, Trump is taking two different steps to let Wall Street prey on service members. The Department of Defense is considering ending rules that keep car dealerships from scamming service members through outrageous markups on a type of car insurance called GAP insurance that service members could acquire cheaply elsewhere.4

Payday lenders often set up shop right outside military bases, directly targeting troops with false promises and deceptive terms and have sucked in a higher percentage of military families than the general public.5 The bipartisan Military Lending Act protects against these and other scams, but Mulvaney has plans to rollback MLA enforcement.6

One retired Army colonel called Trump's plans to stop enforcement "removing the sentries from the guard posts."7 It's hypocritical and outrageous, and it demands an immediate response.

Trump does not care about the military or veterans. His deportation task force at ICE consistently rounds up and deports veterans who have served in the military.8 His administration was recently forced, under intense pressure, to suspend its cruel discharging of undocumented immigrant recruits who had joined the military with a promise that their service would help them gain a path to citizenship.9 He spent his campaign attacking prisoners of wars and Gold Star parents. The parade was all about an increasingly unpopular Trump exploiting troops for his own gain.

Trump wants to use service members as a human shield for his failing regime while letting his well-connected Wall Street pals profit off of them. We can't let that happen.

