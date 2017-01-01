Tell Democratic leaders: Hold the line against Trump cuts.

"Hold the line against any and all Trump budget cuts that would attack funding for health, education, climate change, civil rights and the poor instead of cutting the true spending problem: our over-inflated military-industrial budget."

The Trump team is preparing budget cuts far more radical than anything the Republican party has pushed in the past – starting by taking an axe to "Sesame Street."1

Instead of taking on inflated and unnecessary defense spending, Trump is going after funding for Violence Against Women grants, environmental protection, the Paris agreement on climate change and plans to privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting while completely eliminating the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities. Trump’s proposed $10.5 trillion in cuts is almost double anything Republicans have supported before.2 If the blueprint for his budget is any guide, he will also offer massive tax cuts for corporations and slash the social safety net.3

Trump wants to punish poor people to pay for tax breaks for his billionaire buddies. If we are going to expose this agenda to the American people, we need to make sure Democrats stand fiercely united and resist any calls for accommodation from Washington centrists.

When Republicans in the House proposed $5.5 trillion in cuts a few years ago, a handful of conservatives voted against them and demanded even more destructive defunding. One of those Republicans, Mick Mulvaney, is Trump’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget. Key members of Trump’s budget transition team used to work at the big business friendly Heritage Foundation, and reports indicate Trump’s scandalous budget proposal, expected in the coming weeks, will be based on these radically conservative blueprints.4

Based on that blueprint, the reported Trump proposal would:5,6

Privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

Offer a handout to massive corporations

Cut Social Security benefits and raise the retirement age

Privatize Medicare and allow states to undermine Medicaid

Eliminate funding for Violence Against Women grants, as well as community policing and legal aid for poorer Americans

Scrap funding for the Paris agreement on climate change and offices devoted to energy efficiency and reducing fossil fuel emissions

Reduce funding for civil rights enforcement and community policing

Eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities

Slash food and housing assistance for the impoverished

Repeal common-sense rules on Wall Street banks

Past Republican proposals targeted 62 percent of their cuts at low-income programs – and Trump’s plan looks even worse.7

We do not have a spending problem. We have a defense spending problem. We spend more on defense than we do on all other areas, combined. More than half the discretionary budget goes to the military-industrial complex, and the “non-discretionary” budget – things like Social Security – is funded for decades, or longer with small fixes.8 Trump and his Republican backers are not serious about spending, they are simply declaring war on the poor as an excuse to pass massive tax breaks for their wealthy campaign donors and corporate pals.

Some Democrats will face the temptation to compromise in order to show their friends at Washington cocktail parties that they are “serious” about spending. If they do so, they will be complicit in making America sicker, poorer, less prosperous and less well-educated. We need to declare in no uncertain terms that Democrats must do everything in their power to resist the Trump cuts.

