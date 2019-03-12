"Stop undermining and destroying the Social Security system through office closures, funding cuts and policies aimed at making it more difficult for us to access our earned benefits. Abandon the new fee for replacement cards and end your attacks on Social Security."

Donald Trump has a new scheme to cut Social Security, and it is up to us to expose his false populism.

Ever since seizing office, Trump and his cronies joined the long-running Republican attack on Social Security that one advocate describes as "death by a thousand cuts."1 Now, the Trump Social Security Administration is planning a new fee for replacing a Social Security card that amounts to yet another cut to our earned benefits.2

Paying to access benefits we already earned is nothing more than a cut – one that hurts women the most, since they disproportionately request new cards, usually upon marriage. We need to pressure the Social Security Administration to drop this plan and expose Trump's attacks on Social Security.

Tell the Social Security Administration: Stop helping Trump undermine the Social Security system.

Trump's latest budget would cut our earned Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits despite his false promises.3 Trump's repeated claim that he would not cut earned benefits set him apart from other Republicans during the campaign, and helped him win over some skeptics. Now, his constant attacks on Social Security are denying people benefits they earned through hard work, and even costing some their lives.4

Low wages and Wall Street scams have left countless Americans unable to save for retirement. Yet instead of protecting the best and most stable retirement program we have, Donald Trump and Trump Republicans repeatedly attack it. Trump and his cronies cut funding for the Social Security Administration itself – leading to office closures, massive loss of staff and long waits for disability benefits.5 The new fee to replace a Social Security card is more of the same Trump-Republican strategy to cut into already-modest earned benefits.

Social Security is one of the most successful government programs in our history, helping to keep tens of millions of Americans out of poverty over the past 80 years. It can pay all the benefits we earned through 2034 and nearly 80 percent after without any changes. We can shore up and expand Social Security simply by forcing the wealthy to pay their fair share. But instead, Trump and his pals are trying to cut Social Security without anyone noticing. We cannot let that happen.

Thank you for speaking out.

