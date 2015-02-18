"Transgender rights are human rights. Stop attacking transgender people and drop your proposal to define them out of existence."

This weekend, news broke that the Trump administration plans to propose a new rule that would define transgender people "out of existence."1

To be clear: No rule can erase transgender people from our communities. But this inhumane and vicious attack could have enormous consequences for transgender people by limiting their access to health care, housing, education and fair treatment under the law.

We must all stand with transgender people and their families in defending not only their right to exist, but their right to equality and justice.

Trump's Department of Health and Human Services is spearheading an effort to redefine gender as unchangeable and determined only by the genitals that a person is born with. Chillingly, the administration proposes to resolve any disputes by subjecting transgender people to genetic testing.2

This definition rejects the consensus of the medical and scientific communities,3 the courts4 and most importantly, transgender people's own experience and right to self-determination. It would eradicate federal recognition of the estimated 1.4 million transgender Americans.5

The rule would have consequences for nearly every aspect of transgender people's lives. The definition would apply under Title IX, the civil rights law that bans gender discrimination in programs that receive government financial assistance. Secretary Azar is pressuring other agencies that enforce Title IX – such as the Departments of Education and Justice – to adopt the rule as well. Given that bigots Betsy DeVos and Jeff Sessions run those departments, it means that civil rights protections for transgender people could be erased at every school, college, housing program and health center that receives federal funds.

Transgender people are already much more likely to experience violence and threats of violence, homelessness and housing discrimination and inadequate health care than other communities.8 Trump is taking the threat to a new level, and his attacks on the transgender community have been relentless. His administration tried to reverse a policy to protect transgender people in the workplace, tried to ban transgender people from serving in the military and stacked our courts with bigoted anti-LGBTQ judges.7

As Mara Keisling of the National Center for Transgender Equality wrote, "If this administration is hoping to demoralize us, they will be disappointed. If they are hoping we will give up, they should reconsider the power of our persistence and our fury."9 Sign today to join transgender allies in fighting back against the Trump administration's hate and stand up for equality and dignity for all.

