Tell Congress: Make Trump pay for his golf trips.

"Make Donald Trump reimburse taxpayers for his trips to Trump properties like Mar-a-Lago by passing the Stop Waste And Misuse by the President (SWAMP) Act of 2017."

Donald Trump just unveiled a budget proposal that would hammer public education and steal health care from millions, including children.1

But he has no problem spending taxpayer dollars on regular golfing trips to properties he owns and profits from.2

Progressive Rep. Ted Lieu is out to change that with a new bill that deserves our immediate support: The Stop Waste And Misuse by the President (SWAMP) Act of 2017.

Trump is on pace to spend more on his personal trips in just one year than President Obama spent in all eight years combined. Every trip to Mar-a-Lago costs $3.7 million. That astonishing amount does not even include the cost of air travel and overtime for local law enforcement. Trump has also spent more than $20 million in taxpayer dollars on trips to Trump Tower in New York.3

On top of it all, he forces the Secret Service to pay tens of thousands of dollars to rent golf carts while he plays. And he is doing all this after spending years demonizing President Obama for daring to golf a handful of times.4

Rep. Lieu’s bill would require Trump to reimburse taxpayers for every cent spent on travel to properties he owns.5 No more racking up huge costs while cutting Meals on Wheels. No more lining his own pockets while kicking children off health care. No more expensive hypocrisy while people experiencing homelessness lose a lifeline. We need to put a giant spotlight on Trump’s outrageous behavior by getting behind this bill in a big way.

Trump’s budget would cut Social Security, end Medicaid as we know it, slash $11 billion from public education, and axe everything from Pell Grants for low-income students to food stamps, medical research, student loans, fossil fuel emissions reduction, and programs that offer a lifeline to those experiencing illness, homelessness, poverty, or disability.6

But spending millions golfing every weekend and lining his own pockets in the process? Trump is fine with that.

