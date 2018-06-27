"Support the Social Security Administration Fairness Act, which would give the Social Security Administration the funding it needs to provide the earned benefits beneficiaries have paid for and deserve."

Social Security is one of the most successful government programs in U.S. history, helping to keep tens of millions of Americans out of poverty over the past 80 years.

But Republicans have been plotting for decades to undermine Social Security any way they can. Their latest scheme involves quietly slashing the Social Security Administration's operating funding, which the agency uses to maintain offices and provide people with access to the benefits they've earned.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. John Larson have a smart new plan to fight back and protect Social Security by increasing its administrative budget and making it easier for people to access their earned benefits without unnecessary delays.1 Add your name to our petition now to help build support for this crucial new legislation.

Tell Congress: Stop the secret war on Social Security.

Republicans' systematic underfunding of the Social Security Administration has real consequences for senior citizens, people living with disabilities and other Social Security beneficiaries. Despite an increase in the total number of people receiving Social Security benefits, budget cuts have forced the agency to reduce its staff size and close more than 10 percent of all Social Security field offices nationwide. The closures mean that people with business at a Social Security field office – many of whom are elderly – are being forced to wait in long lines – some outside in unsafe heat.2

The Social Security Administration Fairness Act includes several commonsense provisions that would reverse this troubling trend and make it easier for Americans to access their earned benefits. It would:

Impose a moratorium on the closures of Social Security field offices.

Increase the Social Security Administration's administrative budget.

Eliminate arbitrary and misguided waiting periods that deny people the earned benefits they deserve.

CREDO is proud to be joining our friends at Social Security Works, the AFL-CIO and countless other organizations to build support for the Social Security Administration Fairness Act. I hope you'll add your name to our petition today to help build support in Congress for this vital new bill.



