"Reject Stephen Moore's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. He is disastrously unqualified for the position."

Sometimes the headlines just say it all:

Trump nominates famous idiot Stephen Moore to Federal Reserve Board1 Stephen Moore is comically unqualified2 President Trump nominates a hack to the Fed3

Donald Trump picked right-wing hack Stephen Moore for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors because he is a Trump sycophant who co-wrote a glowing book about him. It's up to us to make sure the Senate rejects this astonishingly bad nomination.

Tell the Senate: Reject Donald Trump's hack nominee for the Federal Reserve Board.

On top of it all, we just learned that Stephen Moore also owes $75,000 in unpaid taxes to the IRS.4 It seems that dodging taxes might be another thing Moore has in common with Trump, along with being dangerously unqualified for an important position.

Stephen Moore:5,6,7

Is not an economist and has zero experience in monetary policy

Once suggested that Trump should receive the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics

Called for firing the current Federal Reserve board chairman and the entire board of governors

Co-wrote a glowing right-wing book on Trump's economic agenda

Lies so regularly one newspaper banned him from its pages

Spent his "career" warning that tax hikes kill the economy and then being proven wrong

Led Kansas into a massive fiscal crisis through tax cuts for the rich

Spent the Obama era hawking gold to gullible Glenn Beck viewers

Faces strident, vocal opposition from economists, including conservative Bush administration economists

Said he thinks Trump is in incredible shape and looks like a football player, leading to questions about his independence in his new position

Railed against the Federal Reserve's recent rate hikes

Was held in contempt of court for failing to pay his ex-wife over $300,000 in alimony

More appeals to Trump because he is a loyal follower and shares a blind devotion to Wall Street over Main Street. But he is so obviously unqualified that we stand a real chance of winning over Republican senators and blocking this nomination if we act fast.

Tell the Senate: Reject Donald Trump's hack nominee for the Federal Reserve Board.

The seven members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors oversee the central banking system and U.S. monetary policy. If you are not sure exactly what they do, you are in the same boat as Stephen Moore, who recently said, "I’m going to be on a steep learning curve myself about how the Fed operates, how the Federal Reserve makes its decisions. It’s hard for me to say even what my role will be there, assuming I get confirmed."8

Stephen Moore is one of the worst nominees of an administration that appears to be trying to set records for bad nominations. We cannot let the Senate confirm him without a fight.

Tell the Senate: Reject Donald Trump's hack nominee for the Federal Reserve Board.

Thank you for speaking out.

References: