"Global plastic pollution levels are reaching a crisis point, and Starbucks cannot claim to be a leader in sustainability unless it follows through on promises to cut plastic waste. Starbucks must meet and go beyond its 2008 commitments, including a switch to recyclable cups and a 25 percent increase in reusable cup usage."

Each minute, the equivalent of a garbage truck full of plastic ends up in the ocean – where it's eaten by fish, birds and other marine animals.1 By 2050, the world’s oceans are projected to have more plastic than fish.2

Starbucks' gross overproduction of single-use plastic items is a major contributor to this global crisis. Any company that claims to care about sustainability must cut down on plastic, but despite years of promises, Starbucks has done almost nothing to reduce the toxic trash created by its cups, straws and plastic cutlery.

We need to remind Starbucks of its commitments and tell the company to stop being part of the global plastic pollution problem now.

Tell Starbucks: Don't trash our planet with plastic.

Starbucks has built an empire off of its signature green straws, plastic-lined cups and the global “to-go” culture. Now, the ocean is paying the price for Starbucks' corporate waste.

In 2008, Starbucks told the world it would start using a recyclable paper cup and increase reusable cup usage to 25 percent by 2015. Neither of these promises have been kept.3

Despite its big talk about sustainability, Starbucks has no plan to reduce its plastic trash and continues to use its iconic white paper cups that are nearly impossible to recycle because of their plastic lining. Every year, four billion of these Starbucks cups end up in landfills and oceans around the world.4

Starbucks cares a lot about its iconic brand, so we know massive public pressure can get the coffee giant to change. Public pressure for corporations to reduce plastic is already working. Last year, activists challenged Coca-Cola’s lobbying against plastic bottle deposits and won.5 And already this year, giants like McDonalds and British coffee company Costa Coffee have made pledges to cut down on their plastic waste.6

That's why we are joining together with Stand.earth and the Break Free from Plastics Pollution coalition to tell Starbucks to join them. Together, we can make a huge difference in the amount of landfill waste and ocean pollution around the globe.

