Donald Trump and Republicans are nothing if not consistently hostile toward women.

Already this year, right-wing Republicans in Congress and state legislatures have introduced extreme bills that would punish abortion providers, defund Planned Parenthood and roll back decades of women's rights progress.

The Women's Health Protection Act would put a stop to their attacks. This model legislation would directly challenge the fringe anti-choice policies Republicans are using to undermine women's health and rights.

Tell the House of Representatives: Stand up for women. Pass the Women's Health Protection Act.

From fetal burial bills and unconstitutional abortion bans to laws that would block safe abortion methods and disqualify Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid and Title X funds, the Republican war on women is raging on.1

The Trump-Pence regime is trying to legalize discrimination in health care on the basis of religion or morality to block access and strip away the rights of women and LGBTQ people.2 Its latest attack on Title X, the nation's program for affordable reproductive health care, could completely destroy it.3

Right-wing Sen. Ben Sasse recently led the latest anti-women attack at the federal level by introducing legislation that would codify abortion as tantamount to infanticide. The Senate will vote on this extreme bill next week, and Democrats are building opposition to it now.4 It's terrifying that Congress is even considering this radical anti-women policy.

At the state level, anti-choice zealots are preparing for a final blow to block abortion nationwide. With two Trump appointees on the Supreme Court – one a known sexual predator and both anti-choice extremists – a decision to uphold a number of anti-choice state laws the court is scheduled to review could weaken or even strip away a woman's constitutional right to abortion. Republican state lawmakers are advancing policies that would ban abortion in the event that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Oklahoma, Arizona and Michigan already have these extreme laws on the books. Tennessee and Arkansas are following their lead.5

With right-wing Republicans escalating their attacks, it's time for Democrats in the House of Representatives to go on the offensive and pass the Women's Health Protection Act. While this bill has no chance of becoming law under this administration, it's important that we build momentum and support for it now.

This policy would bar federal and state lawmakers from advancing laws that would:6

Impose medically unnecessary regulations on health care facilities that offer abortion

Restrict women’s ability to safely access medication abortion

Require women seeking abortion to undergo state-mandated ultrasounds and wait periods

Ban abortion

We cannot sit by while Trump and Republicans institutionalize misogyny and advance laws purposely intended to incite the radical anti-choice wing of their party at the expense of women's rights. Add your name now to demand that the House of Represenatives pass the Women's Health Protection Act.

Thanks for speaking out to protect women's health and rights.

