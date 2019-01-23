"The government shutdown just ended because you held the line. Keep standing strong and use your power to fight for a DHS budget that reflects progressive values and defunds Trump's hate. Block the wall, cut funding for ICE and CBP, and fight for freedom, equality and a path to citizenship for all immigrants and refugees."

This win is our win.

Thanks to the activism of CREDO members and our allies, Democrats just forced Donald Trump and Republicans to reopen the government and extend DHS budget negotiations to February.1 But this fight is not over yet. We need to make sure Democrats don't squander this moment.

Trump's ratings are at an all-time low2, and the Mueller investigation is indicting his associates and closing in on his corrupt administration3 – he is backed into a corner. Now is the time for Democrats to strike. They must use their power to shut down Trump's wall crusade once and for all, shrink his deportation forces and fight for a DHS budget that reflects progressive values, not extremist hate.

Tell Democrats: We win when you stand strong. Keep holding the line on the wall and demand a DHS budget that reflects progressive values and defunds Trump's hate.

After agreeing to reopen the government yesterday, Trump doubled down on his threat to steal taxpayer dollars for the wall, saying that he would declare a national emergency if Congress refuses to approve funding in February. Trump is desperate and dangerous. Democrats clearly have the upper hand and have no reason to cave, but we have already seen signs that they might.

Early this week, news broke that Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives were about to offer Trump the $5.7 billion he requested for the wall in the form of thousands more border agents and surveillance technology that would create a 'smart wall'.4 That is unacceptable. By offering up what they seem to want us to believe is a kinder, gentler wall, Democrats are legitimizing not only Trump's manufactured border crisis but also his anti-immigrant racism. They are also proposing and promoting a terrifying increase in the surveillance state. We can't let them cave and must demand they stand for something better.

This win showed that when Democrats are forced to stand strong, Trump's politics of hate and fear don't work to divide the American people. Rather than isolating and pitting our communities against one another, his border wall tantrum brought federal workers, immigrants and other communities together to fight back. To sustain this movement and truly put a stop to Trump's racist agenda, we must push Democrats to fight for freedom, equality and a path to citizenship for all immigrants and refugees.

That includes:

Abolishing ICE

Reunification and reparations for families separated by Trump's deportation force

Reopening our country to refugees and asylum seekers

Ending mass incarceration

Demilitarizing the border

Permanent protection for all undocumented immigrants

Democrats should use their power to fight for these goals instead of finding ways to throw money at Trump's racist immigration agenda.

Thanks for all you do.

