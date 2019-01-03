"Publicly commit to opposing all nominations until Mitch McConnell allows a vote on the bill to end the shutdown that Senate Republicans unanimously approved in December."

Senate Republicans could force an end to the shutdown right now. Can you help pressure them to do it?

Two weeks ago, Democrats in the House of Representatives passed bills to reopen the government that the Senate unanimously approved in December, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is now refusing to call another vote on them.1 His obstruction is unacceptable, and it's time his Republican colleagues stepped in to stop it.

The shutdown over Trump's racist wall is backfiring and vulnerable Republicans up for reelection in 2020 keep making noise about ending it.2 But they can do more than just talk, they can use their power to force McConnell's hand – by blocking any new Trump nominees until McConnell allows a vote to end the shutdown.

Republican senators have all the leverage they need. We need to pressure them to use it – or expose their hypocrisy for voters to see.

Tell Senate Republicans: No nominations until McConnell ends the shutdown.

If there is one thing Mitch McConnell cares about, it is stacking the courts and the executive branch with right-wing extremists. He used every ounce of his authority and every dirty trick to block President Obama's legitimately nominated judges and is now doing everything he can to stuff the federal judiciary full of mini Brett Kavanaughs. He also happily promotes every radical pick Trump makes for jobs in his administration. He's so eager to institutionalize Trump's dangerous agenda that his Senate just spent the last two days considering Trump's extreme nominees for attorney general and EPA director instead of working to reopen the government.

When it comes to the shutdown, McConnell is allowing the whims of his party's fragile racist leader to dictate his every move. He is not listening to the majority of voters who don't want a border wall. He doesn't seem to care about workers suffering.

It would only take a handful of Senate Republicans announcing they will block new nominations to force McConnell's hand.3 At least 10 Republican senators are up for reelection in 2020 and hold vulnerable seats, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and Georgia Sen. David Perdue. Now it's time to demand they stop the empty promises and take action to stand with the American people over Trump and his racism.

Tell Senate Republicans: No nominations until McConnell ends the shutdown.

Thank you for speaking out.

