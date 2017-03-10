“Block and resist Trumpcare and any other legislation that guts Medicare and Medicaid, defunds Planned Parenthood or takes health care away from sick people.”

The cruel and heartless Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to take away health care from tens of millions of Americans, including some of our nation’s most vulnerable people last week.

The party of death1 was so desperate to pass Trumpcare they added deadly amendments that put sick people’s, women’s and seniors’ lives at risk and called a vote before the Congressional Budget Office could review the bill.2 That is not how a functional Congress legislates good policies to serve the interests of our communities.

Already, several Republican senators have expressed concerns that the latest version of Trumpcare would not adequately cover people enrolled in Medicaid and fear that a rush in implementing the new law would leave their low-income constituents lost in the system.3 Republicans can not lose more than two votes in the Senate, which is why we must keep pushing.

Trumpcare is care that kills. The latest version would not only destroy Medicare and Medicaid and defund Planned Parenthood, it would also allow health insurance providers to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions and refuse to cover essential health services.

Medicare, Medicaid and Planned Parenthood provide health care to tens of millions of people, but extreme right-wing Republicans have had their sights on dismantling our social safety net and defunding women’s health care providers for years. Trumpcare would steal from the Medicare trust fund to pay for huge tax breaks, hastening the program’s demise and paving the way to its privatization.4 It would also completely undermine Medicaid’s guarantee to provide care to low-income people by cutting funding to states, potentially forcing people to go without necessary care.5

Defunding Planned Parenthood would threaten the health and reproductive freedom of the more than 2.5 million people, most of whom are low-income, who rely on Planned Parenthood every year for life-saving health services like cancer screenings, birth control, STD testing and treatment, and abortion. Speak out now to help us raise a massive public outcry against this heartless legislation.

Trumpcare’s newest provisions would allow health insurance providers to throw people with pre-existing conditions under the bus by charging more for their coverage and decreasing their quality of care.6 Under Trumpcare, surviving domestic violence, rape, Postpartum depression and giving birth are considered pre-existing conditions.7 The provisions would also allow insurers to remove health services like emergency room visits and maternity care from the list of essential benefits that they are required to cover.8

We expect Senate Democrats to resist Trumpcare. All we need now to win is two Senate Republicans of good conscience who already know that Trumpcare is a reckless attack on our health care to join the Democrats and block this cruel and heartless bill.

Add your name now to demand the Senate stop Trumpcare and any other legislation that guts Medicare and Medicaid and defunds Planned Parenthood.

Thank you for your activism.

