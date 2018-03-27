Tell Congress: Protect TPS and DED holders from deportation

“Protect Temporary Protected Status and Deferred Enforcement Departure holders from deportation. Do everything you can to pass the American Promise Act (H.R.4253) and the SECURE Act (S.2144) now.”

Trump’s attacks on Black and Brown immigrants need to stop now.

Trump’s cruel administration has ordered hundreds of thousands of immigrants from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Sudan, Haiti and Liberia to leave the country.1,2,3 The United States once welcomed these survivors of war, genocide and catastrophic natural disasters. Now, Trump is kicking them out of the country and wants to destroy the immigration programs that gave them refuge.4

To stop Trump’s attacks on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforcement Departure (DED) holders, we must raise a massive public outcry to demand that Congress pass legislation to permanently protect them.

Congress authorized TPS and DED in 1990 as forms of humanitarian relief. Both programs allow immigrants from countries destabilized by war, natural disaster or other humanitarian crises to work and live in the country without fear of deportation. Most TPS and DED holders have lived and raised families in the United States for decades. Now, they are at risk of deportation because Trump is waging an all-out-war on immigrants.

First, Trump attacked Dreamers and tried to ban people from Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Then, his racist administration ramped up its online surveillance of immigrants and started detaining and deporting immigrant activists. Over the past few months, Trump ended TPS for many Black and Brown immigrants, some of who could face violence and even death if they returned to their countries. Recently, he ended DED for survivors of the Liberian civil wars and gave them one year to pack up their lives and get out of the country.5 Many will be forced to leave their children and families behind.

As long as a white supremacist is occupying the Oval Office, these anti-immigrant attacks will only get worse, and immigration enforcement agents will continue to harass and target Black and Brown immigrants for deportation. Congress must act now to stop this from happening.

Democrats in Congress have introduced the American Promise Act6 in the House and the SECURE Act7 in the Senate. These bills would allow TPS and DED holders to stay with their families and apply for legal permanent residency. CREDO is partnering with our friends at UndocuBlack to demand that Congress stand up to Trump’s racist regime and pass these bills immediately. Will you add your name now?

