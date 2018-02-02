"Our public lands are not for sale to the highest bidder. Do not dismantle the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan, which allows renewable energy development while protecting ecologically sensitive areas in California's deserts."

The petition to the Bureau of Land Management reads:

California's deserts include some of the most ecologically intact landscapes we have left in the United States, with dozens of threatened and rare species.1

Just 18 months ago, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) finalized a plan to protect millions of acres of this irreplaceable ecosystem. Now the Trump administration wants to reverse the plan, opening ecologically-sensitive public lands to energy development, mining and off-road vehicles.

With a massive grassroots backlash, we can make BLM officials think twice about scrapping this popular and scientifically sound plan.

Tell the Trump regime: Don't open protected areas of California's deserts to energy development.

The Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan protects more than 22 million acres of private and public land in California's Mojave and Sonoran Deserts from industrial development.2 The plan nearly doubled the amount of protected land in these deserts, while setting aside areas for renewable energy development in locations where it would be least harmful to wildlife and the environment.3

Hundreds of scientists, conservationists, recreational users and solar developers gave input over years to develop the plan, which protects 37 unique species, including the iconic desert tortoise and desert bighorn sheep.4

Now Trump's BLM wants to reverse the plan, claiming that California won't be able to meet its renewable energy goals unless more of these deserts are opened to energy development. But California's own renewable energy officials have disputed that.5

What's really happening is that the Trump administration is recklessly ignoring a careful process and handing off our public lands to the higher bidder.

We need a rapid transition to renewable energy to fight climate change, but we can get there without destroying ecologically sensitive areas.

References: