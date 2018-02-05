“Pitting paid family leave against Social Security is a cruel false choice. Reject Marco Rubio’s plan to pay for paid family leave by cutting Social Security benefits and support the FAMILY Act instead."

At a recent congressional hearing on paid family leave, Sen. Marco Rubio outlined his brand new, Ivanka Trump-supported plan to force people to sacrifice their retirement in order to take care of their loved ones.1

It's a cruel and false choice – after all, the richest country on the planet can afford to ensure that both new parents and senior citizens are able to meet their basic needs.

But dangerously, the hearing has produced a wave of coverage touting Ivanka Trump's support and the "bipartisan" interest in paid family leave.2 We need an immediate response showing support for the progressive alternative – the FAMILY Act.

The Rubio-Trump bill would require people to accept a cut in their future Social Security benefits in exchange for six weeks of paid parental leave. But this false choice pits earned benefits against family needs.

New parents should not have to choose between caring for their children and keeping their jobs. Yet more than 25 years after Congress passed the Family and Medical Leave Act – which requires some employers to allow employees to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave to attend to family-related matters – the United States remains the only industrialized nation in the world that does not offer all citizens paid family leave.3

The progressive FAMILY Act would give people up to 12 weeks of paid time off, earning up to two-thirds of their regular wages, to care for new children or deal with serious family or health issues. In contrast to the Rubio-Trump bill, it is funded by a small increase in payroll taxes – less than $2 per person – instead of pitting family leave and earned Social Security benefits against each other.4

The Rubio-Trump proposal is yet another cynical Republican attempt to cut Social Security benefits under the guise of helping families. It is up to us to make sure members of Congress don’t fall for this Trojan horse attack on Social Security – and instead support a real progressive alternative.

