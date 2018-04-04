"Block the nomination of Ronny Jackson to lead the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and resist all efforts to privatize the VA."

The Koch brothers and Trump want to put for-profit vultures between veterans and their doctors.

Trump fired former VA Secretary David Shulkin because Shulkin opposed Trump’s radical privatization plans. To replace him, Trump has nominated his personal doctor, Ronny Jackson – a man with zero experience in management who is most famous for his comically over-the-top praise of Trump’s physical condition.1

Even congressional Republicans are wary of Trump’s privatization plans and Jackson’s nomination to lead the country’s largest health care provider.2 But it will take extra pressure to convince senators to block and resist Jackson’s nomination and oppose privatization.

Tell the U.S. Senate: Block and resist Ronny Jackson. Don’t let Trump privatize the VA.

Trump's pro-corporate agenda was evident in the Trump Tax Scam and now he has set his sights on privatizing veterans’ health care. The White House and Koch-backed groups even oppose bipartisan legislation that would expand care for veterans outside the VA while protecting the institution from more extreme privatization.3

Former Secretary Shulkin strongly supported this legislation – as does the deputy secretary – and Trump fired him for it. The minor ethics concern that dogged Shulkin pales in comparison to the egregious conflicts of interest in the White House and scandal engulfing the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, yet Pruitt remains in office.4

In fact, the White House appears to be trying to install a privatization advocate as head of the VA until the Senate confirms a successor. By claiming that Shulkin resigned, the White House has authority under federal law to pick an interim secretary. If they admitted Trump fired him, as Shulkin claims, the job would fall to Shulkin’s deputy, who opposes the administration’s radical plans.5

Ronny Jackson may be a doctor, but he is in no way qualified to lead the largest health care provider in America. An institution with as important a mission and as many troubles as the VA needs a steady hand and proven leader in charge – and Jackson is neither of those things. Jackson’s primary qualification may simply be that he’s close with Donald Trump, and our veterans deserve better.

