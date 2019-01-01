The independent watchdog that evaluates security risks told the White House that Jared Kushner should not have a security clearance.1

But according to a recent report, the White House personnel director overrode the recommendation and gave Kushner clearance anyway.2 Despite potential foreign influence, he gets private, top-secret national security briefings every day.

In the wake of this shocking revelation, progressive champion Rep. Ted Lieu and Rep. Don Beyer are demanding that Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney revoke Jared Kushner's clearance, and they need our help.3

It's not just Kushner. The report revealed that Carl Kline, the director of the White House personnel security office, overruled independent recommendations a staggering and unprecedented 30 times. Now, it appears that Kline punished the whistleblower who complained about his overreach.4

We must keep the spotlight on the massive national security risk Donald Trump poses to our country. The Trump administration seems to be in a state of near-constant mismanagement and chaos, with leaks and Russia bombshells coming on a regular basis. Donald Trump himself leaked highly sensitive classified information to the Russian ambassador. Kushner is one of Trump’s closest advisers, and it is clear that his ties to Russia raise major security concerns.

The recommendation against Kushner getting clearance came before the Mueller investigation began. Since then, we have learned that Kushner failed to disclose numerous meetings with foreign officials when he applied for his security clearance. The meetings include at least one with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, and one with Sergey Gorkov, who was trained by Russian intelligence and is now the head of a Russian bank that is currently under U.S. sanctions and controlled by Putin’s government. Kushner may also have discussed setting up secret communication with the Kremlin.

Kushner sees highly classified information every day. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney must revoke Kushner's clearance – or admit that Donald Trump cares more about Russia and enriching himself than national security.

