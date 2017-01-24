Donald Trump currently has unrestricted power to launch thousands of nuclear weapons at will. Support H.R. 669, the Restricting the First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act, to stop him from starting a nuclear war.

Just days ago, Donald Trump shocked the nation with his flagrant disregard for national security. While hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Florida resort, he held national security strategy sessions, received confidential security briefings, with an army officer carrying the “nuclear football” 1 around in plain sight and earshot of paying club members.

This behavior is not rational or safe. Trump could start a nuclear war today. And frankly, he might. Right now, Trump has unrestricted power to launch thousands of nuclear weapons at will. Fortunately, Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ted Lieu have now introduced legislation – the Restricting the First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act – that would limit Trump’s ability to launch nuclear weapons without an act of Congress.2 We need to let Congress know with a massive showing of public support that we are counting on them to support this legislation before it’s too late.

Tell Congress: Stop Trump from starting a nuclear war.

The Restricting the First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act would require a congressional declaration of war in order to use nuclear weapons, except in response to an incoming nuclear attack, effectively blocking Trump from starting a nuclear war on a whim or because someone hurts his feelings on Twitter.

Under the current system, the president has unchecked authority to use the thousands of nuclear weapons at his command - a process that takes less than five minutes. Trump has already expressed his dangerous views on the use of nuclear weapons, including a complete lack of understanding of the nuclear triad, casual threats regarding using nuclear weapons on the battlefield or to combat terrorists and a desire to be “unpredictable” in his use of nuclear weapons.3

Trump’s first few weeks in office have been a series of horrifying demonstrations of this administration’s recklessness and incompetence. Just this week, he publicly handled classified information about North Korea’s missile launch at his Mar-a-Largo hotel, 4 and his top national security adviser resigned in disgrace after lying about his contact with the Russian government.5

We cannot trust Trump to make rational or informed decisions about the safety of our country and the world. That’s why we’re joining with our friends at Win Without War, Daily Kos and other progressive allies to tell Congress that they must keep us safe by supporting the Restricting the First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act.

Trump has proven his shocking lack of judgment. He has filled the White House with cronies who are equally dangerous or simply spineless. He is incapable of making good decisions, so we must pressure Congress to stop him from making the worst decision of all. It is time to take the “nuclear football” away from Trump

Thank you for everything that you do.

