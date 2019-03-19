"You must repeal the Trump tax cuts that mostly benefit corporations and the richest 1%. It is time for corporations and the wealthiest Americans to pay their fair share. We need trillions of dollars in new revenues over the next 10 years to protect critical services like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, which benefit working families, and to make new investments in education, housing, infrastructure, a Green New Deal and more, to meet our nation’s growing needs. We demand an economy that works for all of us, not just the wealthy few."

After making huge promises about the Trump Tax Scam's effects, the White House just admitted it won't actually deliver long-term growth.

The admission – buried in the latest economic forecast from the Trump administration – comes as many Americans are angrily discovering that their tax refunds are far smaller than expected, even as corporations hand their million-dollar handouts to rich shareholders.1,2

The Tax Scam was always immoral, and now America is seeing how many lies Trump told to get it passed. Every single Democrat must commit to repealing this monstrosity.

Corporate Democrats already attacked commonsense proposals for a top 70 percent tax rate from progressive champions like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Before long, corporate Democrats will propose preserving huge chunks of the Tax Scam in a bid to appease donors. By 2020, it could be difficult for your average voter to distinguish between the party of Trump tax handouts for billionaires and the muddled opposition.

There is no good reason for Democrats to preserve any part of this Tax Scam. It will kill jobs and lower wages by exacerbating income inequality and encouraging growth on Wall Street instead of Main Street.3 On top of that, it is:

Heartless health care robbery. The Trump Tax Scam sabotages the Affordable Care Act protections keeping healthy people in insurance markets, which could end up costing 13 million people their health care. 4

Horrifyingly unjust. The Trump Tax Scam is pouring gasoline on the already-raging fire of inequality in America. Multinational corporations are seeing massive tax handouts despite sitting on billions in offshore profits, while everyday Americans get pocket change. White Americans are disproportionately benefitting while communities of color struggle. 5

An excuse for more cruel cuts. Even before handing trillions to the ultra-wealthy, Trump and the Trump Republicans in Congress began to insist that we must cut the earned benefits that tens of millions of people rely upon. Their phony deficit hysteria is a deliberate ploy to make Americans more dependent on Wall Street and corporate employers by destroying our earned benefits. 6

Deeply unpopular. Only 33 percent of Americans support the Trump Tax Scam, even with a major Republican publicity push. If progressives lead the charge to point out the way the bill benefits multinational corporations at the expense of our communities, those numbers will only get worse.7

Democrats will fail if they become the party of tweaking the Trump Tax Scam. They must draw a clear, dividing line by promising to repeal the Trump Tax Scam in its entirety.

