The House of Representatives recently rejected a dangerous bill that would have forced automatic cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and more.1

Now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is promising a vote in the Senate on this very same so-called balanced budget amendment (BBA). If the bill passes the Senate, it could embolden extremists in the House to bring the bill up for another vote.

This amendment would jeopardize our retirement security and the security of veterans, people with disabilities, children and surviving spouses.2

Republicans have already tried unsuccessfully to cut trillions from our earned benefits and other critical services to pay for their massive tax breaks for the rich and corporations. This BBA is a dangerous underhanded attempt to enshrine those cuts into our Constitution.

This political stunt by Republican leaders threatens the financial and retirement security of millions of Americans. Social Security has a $2.9 trillion surplus. This is the American people’s money and not part of the federal budget. But if this amendment passes, it would prevent Social Security from using that surplus to pay benefits, leading to massive cuts.

Sign the petition to demand that the Senate reject the so-called balanced budget amendment that would cause automatic cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

