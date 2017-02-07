“No cuts to legal immigration. Do everything in your power to block the racist Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act.”

A racist anti-immigrant bill endorsed by white supremacists is moving through Congress right now.1 We must demand that the Senate do everything in their power to block it.

Sens. Tom Cotton and David Perdue have introduced the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act, a bill that would crack down on legal immigration by restricting green cards, barring immigrants from reuniting with families and ending the diversity visa lottery.

If it becomes law, the RAISE Act will cut legal immigration by 50 percent.2 Trump and right-wing Republicans want to sanitize their anti-immigrant extremism by claiming they are focused on removing dangerous criminals from the country, but this legislation makes it clear that they plan to attack all immigrants. Speak out now to demand that Senate Democrats and Republicans of good conscience form a firm line of defense against Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda and stop the RAISE Act from becoming law.

Tell the Senate: Reject Trump’s xenophobic regime. Block the RAISE Act.

Sens. Cotton and Perdue are playing a cruel game with Americans who are struggling to find work by promoting the racist myth that immigrants are stealing jobs. White nationalists are already praising their efforts.3

Research shows that immigrants are a boon to the economy, from the high-skilled immigrants coveted by the tech industry to employees who work in the service industry and agriculture.4 Not all Republicans support cuts to legal immigration. In 2013, the bipartisan-backed, immigration reforming "Gang of Eight bill" was passed by the Senate and included policies to maintain and expand new avenues to citizenship.5 If every single Democrat opposes the racist and xenophobic RAISE Act and Republicans who support expanding legal immigration join them, we can block it.

Immigrants are living examples of the American dream. Those who come to the U.S. have made a courageous and extremely difficult decision to leave their families, communities and countries of birth behind in the hopes of building better lives. Some are displaced by war, others by climate change or corporate greed. All are seeking refuge, freedom from persecution and better economic opportunities for their families. There’s nothing more American than that.

The RAISE Act isn’t just about cutting down on legal immigration. If it passes, xenophobic Republicans - emboldened by Trump’s hate - will have changed the very fabric of our country from a place of inclusion and opportunity, to one of exclusion and scarcity. We can’t let that happen. Add your name now.

Tell the Senate: Block the racist and xenophobic RAISE Act.

Thank you for speaking out.

