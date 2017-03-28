Tell Democrats: Stand strong. No cuts to Planned Parenthood

This month, right-wing extremist Republicans may try to shut down the government in order to advance their anti-woman agenda. We must act now to make sure Democrats in Congress stand their ground.

Government funding is projected to run out April 28. But instead of proposing a clean funding bill, extremists in the House are trying to defund Planned Parenthood as part of the must-pass continuing resolution to keep the government funded.1 Defunding Planned Parenthood is extremely unpopular, but Republicans are hoping that if they threaten a government shutdown, Democrats will cave in to their hostage-taking.

If we want to protect access to reproductive health care, we must make sure that Democrats stand strong and block any bill that defunds Planned Parenthood.

Tell Democrats: Reject any spending bill that defunds Planned Parenthood.

Anti-choice Republicans have launched relentless attacks on women’s health and tried to defund Planned Parenthood for years. But since Trump took office, their tactics have become harsher and crueler. Right-wing extremists in Congress have tried to outlaw abortion nationwide, destroy the Affordable Care Act’s birth control benefit and make it more difficult for women to purchase health insurance that covers abortion.

The Republican-led “war on women” is an attempt to maintain systemic gender oppression and the patriarchy. Planned Parenthood is a main target because its health centers are proud to provide safe, legal abortions and its Action Fund fights to expand and protect women’s reproductive rights. When right-wing Republicans try to defund Planned Parenthood, they are not just trying to take health care away from women, they are also trying to silence one of the most influential champions of women in the country. We can’t let that happen.

Tell Democrats: Reject any spending bill that defunds Planned Parenthood.

Cutting funding for Planned Parenthood is as unpopular as Trump. There is no reason for Democrats to back down in fear of Republican threats of a shutdown – but history shows that we will need to speak out to make sure they stand strong.

Our activism is already pushing Democrats to obstruct Trump’s sexist regime. Paul Ryan has warned staunch anti-choice Republicans to leave Planned Parenthood out of the federal funding fight in fear of opposition from Democrats and a government shutdown.2 And even though Trump recently signed a measure into law that makes it easier for states to defund Planned Parenthood, resistance from Democrats forced Mike Pence to cast a rare tie-breaking vote to get the measure out of the Senate and on Trump’s desk.3

If the demise of Trumpcare proves anything, it is that factions within the Republican party can doom many of their worst ideas. With some right-wing hardliners refusing to support any government funding without unpopular cuts, Republicans may well need Democratic votes in order to avoid a shutdown. Democrats have all the leverage as long as they stay united in their insistence on a clean funding bill with no cuts to Planned Parenthood and refuse to back down.

Add your name now to make sure Democrats refuse to approve any spending bill that leaves women’s health behind.

Thank you for speaking out.

