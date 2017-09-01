"Raise wages and fight inequality by supporting organized labor. Pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act."

We have a chance to turn back the decades-long assault on organized labor and support the biggest change to labor laws since unions were legalized in 1935.1

Donald Trump wants Americans to blame immigrants for the decline in wages and rise in inequality. But the truth is that Wall Street and Republicans colluded to sabotage unions, leaving workers with less power to bargain and dragging down wages for all workers, union or not. Race-to-the-bottom "right to work" laws are just the latest ploy.

House Democrats recently introduced sweeping legislation to block corporate anti-union state laws and give workers more power to raise wages and benefits. This is an opportunity to expose Trump as a phony populist and keep labor at the center of the progressive agenda.

If people can quit a bad job to get more pay and better benefits at a union worksite, companies face pressure to raise wages for everyone. Corporations know this, and target unions directly. The weaker unions are, the lower wages are for everyone – one study found that wages for all workers were 16 percent lower in so-called “right to work” states.2

So-called “right to work” laws are designed to give more power to corporate bosses by allowing some people to take advantage of union bargaining without supporting the union. They hurt every single person who works for a living, hourly or salaried, union or non-union, in so-called “right to work” states or states that value working people.

Massive international corporations play one state off against another, seeking ever-more extreme anti-union laws. Instead of competing to make sure everyone can find a good-paying job to support a family, state governments rush to bow down before mega corporations and beg for their favor. It’s a race to the bottom, and only one national standard will put an end to it.

That's where the PRO Act comes in. It would block right-to-work laws, restrict the dirty tricks employers use to block unions and give workers new powers ‒ including the power to sue instead of working through slower bureaucratic channels.3 It's a sweeping bill to unrig the economy ‒ and with unions growing more and more popular and strikes sweeping the nation, it's time to force representatives to go on the record in support.

