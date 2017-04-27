"Both Americans and Koreans know that the only way to halt and reverse North Korea’s nuclear program is through diplomacy. Please know that we, the American people, want peace."

Tensions are rising on the Korean peninsula, and we are inching closer to all-out war, or worse, a nuclear catastrophe. The Trump administration, with its violent rhetoric and callous, clumsy attempts at military action is pushing us there faster.

Newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in is a powerful voice for peace among the calls to violence. He campaigned and won on a pledge to take diplomatic action to put an end to the conflict with North Korea.1

Later this month, President Moon is coming to Washington to meet Donald Trump, and we have to let him know that no matter how Trump tries to manipulate him and push him toward violent conflict, the American people want peace.

In recent weeks, North Korea has launched provocative ballistic missiles tests and threatened more nuclear tests.2 In response, the erratic, reckless Trump administration has ratcheted up tensions and threatened – in Trump’s words – a “major, major conflict.”3 Those are not just empty words – Trump has sent aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines and a host of other military forces toward North Korea.

In his winning campaign, President Moon pledged to engage in talks with North Korea to freeze and reverse its nuclear program and pursue diplomacy to finally put an end to the conflict. The people of North Korea do not want war, and neither do we.

That is why we are working with our friends at Win Without War to collect petition signatures from Americans that we will be delivering in person to President Moon when he is in Washington later this month.

The only way to halt and reverse North Korea’s nuclear program is through diplomacy, and we need President Moon to know that we are standing with him. No matter how much Donald Trump may want war, the American public wants peace.

Thank you for standing for peace.

