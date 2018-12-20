"Rescind your so-called work-requirement rules for SNAP benefits that would steal food from as many as 755,000 people. Studies show they are cruel and ineffective, and a bipartisan majority chose to leave them out of the Farm Bill."

Donald Trump is Ebenezer Scrooge with all the warmth and kindness of the Grinch.

But instead of stealing presents, he's not just shutting down the government – he's taking away food from nearly 1 million people. Democrats and Republicans recently passed the Farm Bill – a massive piece of legislation that sets U.S. agriculture and hunger policy. But they refused to do Trump's bidding and include measures to deny hungry people access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, commonly known as food stamps.1

So this week, Trump's Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced a plan to try to steal SNAP benefits from 755,000 people by administrative fiat.2 His proposed rule to tighten so-called work requirements won't go into effect immediately, so we have a chance to generate massive pressure to shame Trump and his Republican enablers into reversing course.

Don't let Trump steal food benefits from 755,000.

The change to SNAP came at the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Trump Tax Scam. It is the Trump administration's economic policy in a nutshell: Corrupt handouts for fat-cat friends and crumbs for everyone else, including "his single, white, male base" who will hit the hardest by the SNAP change will .3

SNAP, our nation's biggest and most effective anti-hunger program, serves 45 million people living below the poverty line, around half of whom are children. Most adults who receive SNAP are already working. The harsh, onerous and inneffective work requirements that are currently forced on to SNAP recipients are one of those policy ideas dreamed up by lazy conservatives with small hearts and too little sense. Repeated studies have found no good evidence that SNAP disincentivizes work or that work requirements lift people out of poverty.4

Right now, states with high unemployment can waive the work requirements. But treating people living in poverty with respect is too much for Republicans. Trump signed the Farm Bill but immediately imposed new rules limiting those waivers – overruling bipartisan consensus in order to steal food access from 755,000 people.5 We can't let that happen.

Sign the petition to help pressure Trump and his lackeys not to steal food benefits.

Thank you for speaking out.

