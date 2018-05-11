"Buying Trump's favor to keep drug prices sky high is unacceptable. Stop blocking Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices or resign from your position as Novartis CEO."

In 2016, Donald Trump proposed letting Medicare negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs and said that anyone who opposed the idea was in Big Pharma's pocket. In 2017, pharmaceutical giant Novartis paid Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen $1.2 million. Now, Trump has reportedly decided not to let Medicare negotiate lower prices – a huge gift to the pharmaceutical industry.1

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan is facing tough questions from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and calls to resign from progressive groups over his secretive and inappropriate payments to Trump's attorney.2

Tell Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan: Resign from your position and stop blocking Medicare from negotiating lower prescription drug prices.

In a letter to Narasimhan sent by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal on Monday, the senators pointed out that "the unusual series of payments by Novartis to the President's personal attorney raise obvious questions about corruption and whether Novartis and the Trump administration were engaged in a pay-for-play operation."

This isn’t how our country should work. Drug prices are already too high – and Medicare negotiation is one of the best tools we have to lower them.

Narasimhan and other key Novartis employees are feeling the pressure. On Monday, Narasimhan held a conference call with 5,000 of his top managers focused on regaining the public's trust.3 Then on Wednesday, the company's top lawyer resigned as a result of his role in the payments to Trump's attorney.4

Now it's up to us to make sure Narasimhan and all other Big Pharma CEOs know that price-gouging American consumers on life-saving prescription drugs – whether through outright corruption or otherwise – is completely unacceptable.

