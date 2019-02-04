Someone who chooses to represent themselves with blackface and Klan robes has no place in public service. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam must go.If he won't resign, then the Virginia General Assembly must use its authority to remove him.

After a racist photo from his medical school yearbook page emerged last week, Virginia officials and residents as well as people across the country called on Northam to resign. But unbelievably, he still refuses to take responsibility. Virginia's legislators must step in.

Northam initially offered a weak apology for appearing in the photo, which features an individual in blackface and another in Klan robes. Then he changed his story and said that it wasn't him, and – incredibly – that he had never even seen or heard about his own yearbook page.1

Northam's denials have no credibility. At the same press conference, he admitted that he wore blackface on another occasion.2 Meanwhile, another page from a different yearbook revealed that he used a racist slur as his nickname.3

There is no excuse for representing yourself with the trappings of racist violence and hate. The Klan maintained white supremacy with terrorism. Blackface "helped cement the nation’s perception of black people as hideous and stupid… and unworthy of more than torture, exploitation, derision, oppression, neglect and extermination."4

Northam's failure to take responsibility for his actions and acknowledge the ways that racism is still embedded in the fabric of our society makes clear that he is not fit to govern the state of Virginia and has to go. Under Virginia’s Constitution, the state's General Assembly can remove elected officials who commit “malfeasance in office, corruption, neglect of duty, or other high crime or misdemeanor.”5 So far, however, Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox has said he is not ready start impeachment proceedings and hopes Northam will resign.6

