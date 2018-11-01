"Not one taxpayer dollar for Trump's wall of hate or any part of his racist agenda. Pass a clean continuing resolution with no right-wing poison pills to supercharge ICE or CBP."

Donald Trump was so desperate for votes that he manufactured a xenophobic crisis ahead of the midterms.

He demonized a caravan of refugees and deployed thousands of active duty military troops to the border to gin up supporters.1,2 He just enacted another racist ban on asylum seekers.3 And now he is bringing his racist hysteria to Congress and demanding border wall funding as part of end-of-year budget negotiations.4 That is unacceptable.

Voters just gave a diverse and progressive group of Democrats control of the House.5 To stop Trump and Republicans' anti-immigrant agenda, we need to make sure that this new Congress has a chance to weigh-in on the upcoming budget fight. That's why CREDO is teaming up with our friends at the Southern Border Communities Coalition to demand that the current Congress reject any end-of-year funding bill that greenlights construction of a border wall or expands DHS.6 Will you add your name now?

Months ago, Trump Republicans kicked the can on DHS budget negotiations to avoid a public backlash over family separation before the midterms. Now Congress has until Dec. 7 to pass legislation that will keep DHS running, and Republicans are already pushing for a bill that would fund a border wall and expand ICE, CBP and DHS as a whole.7 Congress should hold Trump and Republicans accountable for ripping immigrant families apart. Funding Trump's wall and supercharging his rogue deportation force should not even be on the table.

Trump's border wall isn't just unnecessary, a waste of millions of taxpayer dollars and harmful to the environment and communities who live in the southern border region, but it's also a monument to hate. Building it would hand Trump a major political victory and ramp up attacks on our communities. It would prove to his racist base of supporters that he has the power to deliver on hateful campaign promises, no matter how extreme they are. If we want to undermine Trump's white nationalism, we need to make sure Congress blocks the wall.

Remember, for every Trump collaborator who uses immigrants to sow fear and hate, there are people just like you who are standing up to their divisive tactics and organizing to protect neighbors, friends and family members. Yours are the voices Congress needs to hear during this next round of budget fights.

Thanks for speaking out.

