Stand with Rep. Blumenauer: No taxpayer money for Trump hotels.

When Eric Trump, Donald Trump's son, went to Uruguay for a business trip in January, U.S. taxpayers shelled out $100,000, including tens of thousands of dollars renting rooms in Trump hotels.

When Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son, went to Uruguay for a business trip in January, U.S. taxpayers shelled out $100,000, including tens of thousands of dollars renting rooms in Trump hotels.1

Rep. Earl Blumenauer has a solution to unseemly and sleazy practices like this: the No Taxpayer Revenue Used to Monetize the Presidency, or NO TRUMP Act. His bill would block spending taxpayer dollars on hotels or restaurants owned by the president or his family.2

We need to get behind this bill in a big way and force every member of Congress to declare whether they think it is OK for the president to profit off the presidency. The collapse of Trumpcare showed that concerted resistance can stymie Trump in Congress, and we need to keep the momentum going.

Some estimates say it costs $1 million a day to protect Melania Trump in New York City and $3 million for every one of Trump’s trips to Mar-a-Lago. There was even talk that the Secret Service would have to pay to rent a floor at Trump Tower to provide protection. Because Rep. Blumenauer’s bill would apply to all future presidents it includes exceptions for clear cases of protecting the president and her or his family.3,4 But it would block blatant cronyism like another reported deal, where the Department of Defense would rent space in Trump Tower.5

Compare these costs to Trump’s horribly cruel budget that rewards war profiteers while cutting programs like:6

Meals on Wheels

Emergency food assistance

College aid for poorer students

Low-income kids’ after school programs

AmeriCorps and other volunteer opportunities

Pregnant and nursing women’s nutrition

Nutrition for children in developing nations

While many of Trump’s schemes are complicated, forcing taxpayers to pay for fancy rooms and food at his hotels is blatantly corrupt. Doing so while proposing cuts that hurt the most vulnerable is appalling. We need to force every Republican to go on the record about Trump’s corruption.

Trump’s massive web of potential corruption is on a never-before-seen scale. Past presidents have sold assets and placed money and investments in blind trusts. Trump, by contrast, claims to be handing over his businesses to his children. But he reportedly still receives regular updates on Trump Organization earnings, and no one knows the full extent of Trump’s foreign financial and business entanglements because of his unprecedented secrecy and refusal to release his tax returns. Government ethics experts have already said Trump is likely violating the Constitution by personally profiting from the presidency and called his pretend show of giving his sons control of his company “meaningless.”7,8,9

Rep. Blumenauer’s bill would apply to all presidents, but the intent is clear: Crack down on Trump’s corruption, and force every member of Congress to go on the record opposing it. We need to help Rep. Blumenauer push this bill forward.

