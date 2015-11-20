"The U.S. should not be putting conventional ground troops in Syria. Support ‘'Prohibit Expansion of U.S. Combat Troops into Syria Act,’' Rep. Barbara Lee’s bill that would prohibit the Department of Defense from deploying soldiers or hiring private contractors to engage in ground combat in Syria, with the exception of rescue missions."

Donald Trump recently escalated U.S. involvement in Syria by sending in hundreds of additional Marines to risk their lives in combat. This is one in a series of rash, hawkish combat decisions that Trump has already made since taking office – including authorizing a disastrous, failed special ops mission in Yemen that led to the deaths of dozens of civilians, including an 8-year-old American girl and a Navy SEAL.

Thankfully, progressive champion Rep. Barbara Lee has introduced legislation to prohibit the Department of Defense from deploying soldiers or hiring private contractors to engage in ground combat in Syria, with the exception of rescue missions.

Escalating the U.S. military’s role will not improve the situation in Syria – it will make matters worse. We are calling on Congress to send Trump a loud and clear message: We will not support your endless wars.

Tell Congress: Support Rep. Lee’s legislation to prohibit the deployment of U.S. troops to engage in ground combat in Syria.

Throughout Trump’s racist and misogynistic campaign, he tried to present himself as an anti-war candidate. Since his election, he has failed to invest in staff or strategies that will lead to anything other than American and civilian bloodshed. Rather than working to counter terrorism and weaken ISIS, escalating our military entanglement in Middle Eastern countries – with the inevitable escalation of civilian casualties that comes with it – has been shown to actually help terrorists with recruitment. When Trump and his administration are sloppy and reckless with foreign affairs, our troops and innocent civilians will suffer the consequences.1,2

The backward step of escalating ground troops in Syria is horrifying on multiple levels. It violates the current Authorization for Use of Military Force that was passed post-9/11. Not to mention Donald Trump has never articulated a vision or endgame for our involvement in Syria. He is putting our troops in harm’s way without a plan for getting them home – it is reckless and dangerous.

As humanitarians confronting the horror of the Syrian civil war, we must consider how we can best protect civilians and end the violence. Trump and his war-hawk cabinet have been careless and rash with American lives, and it’s clear that the only way he will stop is if Congress forces him to do so. We have to speak out now to prevent the loss of more American lives and the United States from being dragged down a slippery slope to another endless war in the Middle East.

Thank you for standing for peace.

