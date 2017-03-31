By submitting this form, your name, address and comments will be filed with a public agency and become public record.

The sample public comment to the Department of Health and Human Services reads:

You stood up to Donald Trump's anti-abortion gag rule on Title X funding. Now, we need you to take the next step.

The public comment period for this dangerous new rule closes July 30. Will you submit a comment today and show HHS that you stand with Planned Parenthood and condemn Trump's attempts to defund and shutdown health providers who offer abortion?

Comments needed: Stand with Planned Parenthood and protect Title X. No domestic gag rule.

Title X is the nation's program for affordable reproductive health care that thousands of women living in poverty rely on to get the care they need. Trump is trying to destroy it. His domestic gag rule would defund Title X health providers who offer abortion or refer patients for abortion. This dangerous new rule would deal a lethal blow to Planned Parenthood, bar nurses and doctors from providing medically accurate information to patients, and strip health care away from low-income communities.1 We cannot just sit by and let this happen.

Forty-five senators and more than 100 members of the House of Representatives, including progressive champions Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and Rep. Barbara Lee, sent a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar urging him to reject the domestic gag rule.2 You and more than 70,000 CREDO members joined their call.

Now, we need as many people as possible to register their opposition to this sexist policy in the public record. Will you help us flood HHS' inboxes with comments against Trump's domestic gag rule? The more comments we collect, the stronger our resistance becomes and the brighter the light we shine on Trump's misogyny and hate.

Thanks for all you do to protect women's health and rights.