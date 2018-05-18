Donald Trump just unleashed his latest attack on Planned Parenthood. He just proposed a "domestic gag rule" on Title X, the nation's program for affordable birth control and reproductive health care.1

The gag rule would prohibit any health provider that receives Title X funding from performing abortions and referring patients for abortion. Planned Parenthood serves more than 40 percent of the four million people who rely on Title X to access health care. This gag rule is another blatant attempt by Trump and Republicans to defund Planned Parenthood, take away reproductive health care from women living in poverty and end access to abortion nationwide.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar will decide whether to enforce the "domestic gag rule." To protect Planned Parenthood, we must show him that there are more people who oppose this anti-woman policy than support it. Will you add your name now?

Tell HHS Secretary Alex Azar: I stand with Planned Parenthood. Protect Title X and block the "domestic gag rule."

Trump and Republicans are doing everything they can to destroy Planned Parenthood and strip away women's ability to make decision about their health and bodies. They have advanced extreme abortion bans at the state and federal levels, disqualified Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funding in states across the country, ended access to no-copay birth control, and supercharged abstinence-only sex education programs.2 Trump has also expanded the “global gag rule” that blocks U.S. foreign aid to organizations that inform women about abortion. This blitz attack on women's health care is endangering the lives of millions of women.

The "domestic gag rule" adds another dangerous weapon to Republicans' anti-woman arsenal. It prohibits doctors from giving women full and accurate information about their health care and brings Republicans one step closer to ending public funding for Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood provides birth control, cancer screenings, testing and treatment for sexual transmitted infections, and breast exams to women who qualify for Title X.3 Imposing anti-abortion restrictions on Title X could force Planned Parenthood and other providers that offer the full-range of reproductive health care options to their patients to shutter their doors. We cannot allow that to happen.

Forty-five senators and more than 100 members of the House of Representatives, including progressive champions Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and Rep. Barbara Lee, recently sent a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar urging him to reject the domestic gag rule.4 Speak out now to help keep the pressure on.

Thanks for speaking out to protect Planned Parenthood and Title X.

