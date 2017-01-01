Trump and right-wing Republicans have escalated their war on women. One of Trump’s first acts as president was to restrict access to abortion, and now a bill that will outlaw abortion nationwide is moving through Congress.

Trump and Pence’s misogyny have given license to right-wing extremists like Iowa Rep. Steve King, who days before the inauguration, introduced H.R. 490, a bill that would make abortion illegal when a fetal heartbeat is detected. Since this can be as early as six weeks into the pregnancy, long before most women even know they are pregnant, it would essentially serve as a total ban on abortion.1

Republicans are playing a dangerous game with women’s lives. We have to push back now. We must show there’s not only massive opposition to this abortion ban, but to Republicans’ entire extremist anti-women agenda. Can you add your voice today?

Tell Congress: Stand with women. Block the federal abortion ban.

King’s H.R. 490 is just the latest in a long line of extreme Republican-led attacks on women’s health and rights that started right after election day.

It’s clear that Republicans in Congress are taking a page out of Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s playbook by backing H.R. 490. Earlier this year, the Ohio legislature advanced a similar unconstitutional six week abortion ban that Gov. Kasich rejected to soften the ground for a 20 week abortion ban that he later signed into law. 2

Paul Ryan announced Republicans would defund Planned Parenthood as part of the Affordable Care Act repeal process. That process has already begun.

Trump plans to cut funding for important federal violence against women programs in his “skinny budget."

Trump just signed an executive order to reinstate the “global gag rule,” a policy that prevents family planning foreign aid from funding organizations that inform women about abortion. The “global gag rule” not only cuts off women’s access to safe abortion, but also to family planning services and HIV/AIDS prevention.3

While we can't stop Trump from issuing executive orders, we can certainly stop Republicans from passing anti-choice legislation if Democrats hold the line.

On Saturday, millions of people marched to protect women’s rights and gender equality across the country and send a powerful message of resistance against Trump’s regime of misogyny and hate. We must stand together again now to show Republicans that we we won’t back down and make sure Democrats know that we’re counting on them to form a firm line of defense against Trump’s right-wing, anti-women regime.

Add your name now to help us send Congress a clear message: Stop playing politics with women’s lives.

