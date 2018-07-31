"Family separations are only one piece of the inhumane and indefensible anti-immigrant policy agenda you have chosen to defend and enforce. Your actions are immoral and unacceptable. Resign immediately."

Kirstjen Nielsen needs to resign now.

Last year, Nielsen's Department of Homeland Security admitted it forcibly separated nearly 3,000 children from their parents at the southern border. But DHS just released information that thousands more children were separated from their parents than was previously reported.1 The total number of children separated is unknown and thousands of children may never reunite with their parents.

Up to now, Nielsen has tried to shirk responsibility for family separation. But last night, Sen. Jeff Merkley revealed that ripping apart families was part of a carefully crafted DHS plan to create a humanitarian crisis at the border while inflicting as much damage as possible on Central American families seeking refuge in the United States.2

Nielsen is a morally bankrupt liar willing to commit atrocities on Trump's behalf. She is dangerous, and she has got to go.

Nielsen carried out Donald Trump's cruel family separation policy, tried to deny that ripping immigrant children from parents is even a problem and continues to lead DHS in militarizing the border and criminalizing all undocumented immigrants.

Massive public outrage forced the government to reunite many of the immigrant families it tore apart. But the nearly 2,000 children it released from detention or foster care have come home as survivors of horrific abuse. ICE agents reportedly physically assaulted and drugged immigrant children in their custody.3 Many now suffer from severe trauma, anxiety and depression.4 All have had their childhood stolen away by Trump collaborators like Nielsen, who allowed these atrocities to happen on her watch. It's up to us to hold Nielsen accountable. Pushing her out of the DHS is a good first step.

More than 10 Democratic senators, including Democratic Whip Dick Durbin and progressive champions Sens. Kamala Harris, Mazie Hirono and Jeff Merkley, have called on Nielsen to resign. 5 We need to keep up the pressure if we want to get Nielsen out of office. Will you add your voice now?

Tell DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen: Resign immediately.

Thanks for fighting back.

