Tell DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen: Resign now

Yesterday, massive national outrage forced Donald Trump to address his inhumane family separation policy.1 But his executive order is a cruel publicity stunt: It replaces family separation with indefinite family detention and undermines an important settlement that protects immigrant children.2 It hands oversight of this supercharged imprisonment of families to the person who has been trying to deny that ripping children from their families is even a problem, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Family separation is only one piece of Trump's white supremacist, anti-immigrant enforcement machine, and Nielsen is one of Trump's most ruthless henchmen. If Nielsen is willing to carry out the horrifying family separation policy, she will enforce whatever else Trump asks of her, including the indefinite detention of families. She is dangerous, and she has to go.

Smiling at a press conference Monday, Nielsen defended the cruelty of family separations and insisted that she was just following the law.3 But it's not her first time defending and implementing Trump's racist agenda.

Nielsen has led the Trump regime's efforts to terrorize immigrant communities for months. She is in charge of Trump's rogue deportation force. She withdrew the legal status for nearly 300,000 people from Honduras, El Salvador and elsewhere who had been living peacefully in the United States for decades.4 She oversees the mass deportation trials for asylum seekers and others crossing the border.5 And she clearly plans to continue the Trump regime's violent escalation of this country's anti-immigrant policies, punishing asylum seekers, criminally charging all undocumented immigrants and ramping up the mass incarceration of immigrants along the border.6

Massive outrage over Trump’s inhumane family separation policy put him and his Republican lapdogs on the defensive. Now we must build on that momentum to shut down Trump's immigration agenda completely. Nielsen resigning is a good start.

More than 10 congressional Democrats have called on Nielsen to resign, including progressive champions Sens. Kamala Harris and Jeff Merkley and Rep. Barbara Lee.7 We should join their call now – and stand up for the thousands of children and families held in detention.

