Voters sent a Democratic House of Representative to Washington in part because of a promise to investigate and release Donald Trump's tax returns.

But now, Rep. Richard Neal, new chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, is stalling. He has no immediate plans to request Trump's taxes, according to recent reports – giving Trump political cover and delaying what could be a long legal battle.1 Trump's taxes could be key to unveiling his web of corruption and the way wealthy elites dodge taxes, which is why Trump rejected tradition and refused to release them.

It is up to us to make it clear to establishment Democrats that Americans are counting on them to investigate and oppose Donald Trump. Rep. Neal must immediately seek and release Trump's tax returns without any further delay.

Tell House Democrats: Release Trump's tax returns without delay.

Rep. Neal appears to be trying to pressure Trump to release his tax returns voluntarily, even though this strategy has not worked so far and Rep. Neal has the legal authority to take bolder steps. Chairs of congressional tax-writing committees have the authority to demand that the IRS provide them with tax returns.2 Every day that Rep. Neal waits delays the start of a long legal battle. It also feeds Trump's argument that Democrats are engaged in a witch hunt instead of engaging in routine oversight as allowed by law.

Trump's tax returns could be key to exposing all sorts of potential corruption:

Tax fraud . A breathtaking New York Times investigation found that the Trump family used shell companies, illegal markups and undervalued properties to transfer millions from Fred Trump to Donald and his other children. The reporting not only explodes the myth of Trump the self-made billionaire, but also specifies "instances of outright fraud." 3

. A breathtaking New York Times investigation found that the Trump family used shell companies, illegal markups and undervalued properties to transfer millions from Fred Trump to Donald and his other children. The reporting not only explodes the myth of Trump the self-made billionaire, but also specifies "instances of outright fraud." Compromising financial ties to Russian oligarchs or the super-rich in America . Without a look at his tax returns, the American public cannot know whether Trump’s current debt or his previous business partnerships obligate him financially to Russian oligarchs aligned with Vladimir Putin. Trump’s debt load increased from $350 to $630 million in 2016, when American banks were reluctant to extend Trump credit. 4 In 2008, Trump’s son is claimed to have said, “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia." 5

. Without a look at his tax returns, the American public cannot know whether Trump’s current debt or his previous business partnerships obligate him financially to Russian oligarchs aligned with Vladimir Putin. Trump’s debt load increased from $350 to $630 million in 2016, when American banks were reluctant to extend Trump credit. In 2008, Trump’s son is claimed to have said, “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia." Profiting from the Trump Tax Scam and holding office. A government watchdog filed a lawsuit just days after the inauguration claiming that Trump is in violation of the Constitution because any payments to Trump from foreign entities violates the anti-bribery “emoluments” clause of the Constitution.6 It appears clear that Trump is using his position to enrich himself and his family.

We cannot know the extent of Trump's corruption until we see his tax returns. Trump's tax returns could also contribute to policy goals by demonstrating how the ultra-wealthy routinely deceive the government and duck paying their fair share of taxes. But despite all this, Rep. Neal is playing into Trump's hands by delaying using his power to do what voters sent Democrats to do.

Thank you for speaking out.

