"Use your power to request a copy of Trump's state tax returns from the state of New York."

The governor of New York just signed a new law that gives Congress the power to request the New York state tax returns of elected officials ‒ including President Trump.1

As you might have expected, the lead Democrat on the House Ways & Means Committee responded by... doing nothing.

Rep. Richard Neal spent months twiddling his fingers and delaying a court battle to get Trump's federal tax returns. Now he's showing little interest in using his new power to get Trump's state tax returns.

Americans deserve to know for sure if the man in the White House is a crook. Rep. Neal needs to stop delaying and request Trump's taxes now.

Tell Democrats: Go get Trump's state tax returns.

Voters gave Democrats control of the House of Representatives in order to check Trump's agenda and hold him accountable. But Rep. Neal ‒ with the strong support of other Democratic leaders afraid of their own shadow, like Speaker Pelosi ‒ steadfastly dragged his heels. He waited months to exercise his authority to request Trump's federal tax returns from the Treasury Department. As expected, Treasury refused, setting up a long court battle that only began this month, nearly seven months after Democrats took office.2

Now, New York state just approved a narrow, focused bill to allow Congress ‒ not just the IRS ‒ to access the state tax returns of elected officials who filed in the state.3 But early reports indicate Rep. Neal plans to drag his heels once again, even though Trump's tax returns could be key to exposing all sorts of potential corruption: