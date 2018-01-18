"Don't help Donald Trump terrorize border communities. Call back your National Guard members and refuse to deploy any more of them."

A caravan of refugees – mostly families and children – are heading towards the U.S.-Mexico border and Donald Trump wants to use military force to stop them.1

These people are not military combatants. Most are fleeing violence in Central America and legally seeking asylum in the United States. Trump is exploiting these immigrants to rally his racist base of supporters and justify sending the National Guard to police the country's southern border. We must speak out now to stop him.

Border state governors have already deployed some National Guard members, but they have the power to call them back and block Trump's request.2 We have the power to force them to act. Immigrant rights groups in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas are already rising up against Trump's plan to militarize the border. Speak out now to keep up the pressure.

Tell border state governors: Don't help Trump militarize the southern border. Call back your National Guard members and refuse to deploy any more of them.

To be clear, the real threat to our country isn’t coming from across the Mexican border. It’s coming from the White House. The Trump administration's cruel attacks on women’s health and rights, immigrant rights, civil rights and voting rights are all attempts to disenfranchise people of color, keep men in power and undermine our democracy.

Trump expanding the militarization of the Southern border has nothing to do with keeping our country safe. It's just another racist attack against immigrant communities.

The southern border is already heavily militarized. Adding more boots on the ground and giving Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents more resources would only endanger the lives of the people who live in border communities. CBP officers have a long record of using physical and sexual abuse to punish people they encounter along the border with virtually no consequences. They also destroy water jugs, food donations and force migrants to cross dangerous terrains where they are more likely to die of heat exhaustion and dehydration.3

It's important to remember that the White House has deployed the National Guard to police the southern border before, but with a racist, fascist occupying the Oval Office this operation could be deadly.4 We cannot sit by while Trump continues to manufacture a state of emergency on immigration to supercharge his dangerous deportation forces and appease his xenophobic base of supporters. Border state governors still has time to do the right thing. Speak out now to make sure they act.

Thank you for speaking out to protect border communities.

