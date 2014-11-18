"Investigate interim director Mick Mulvaney's potential conflicts of interest and publicly detail what steps you have taken to ensure his stated practice of trading access for lobbyist contributions does not undermine the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's core mission."

Trump's interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Mick Mulvaney, has requested a budget of $0 for the entire agency, joined forces with payday lenders and fired every member of the watchdog's consumer advocate advisory panel.1

Mulvaney is the same person who received hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions from the banking and predatory lending industries, and then told a room full of bank lobbyists that as a congressman he only held meetings with lobbyists who donated money to his campaigns.2

Coincidence? Sen. Elizabeth Warren thinks not, and she's asked the agency's top ethics official for a response.

Stand with Sen. Warren: Stop Trump official from trading lobbyist contributions for access.

In dual letters to Mulvaney and Sonya White, the designated agency ethics official, Sen. Warren put the spotlight on Trump's efforts to undermine the consumer watchdog from the inside out. Her letter to Mulvaney demanded he explain whether he still maintains a policy of preferential treatment for those who donated to his campaign. Sen. Warren asked White to detail what advice she had given to Mulvaney and what steps she had taken to ensure Mulvaney recused himself from any conflicts of interest.3

We need to help her keep the focus on the way Trump and his lapdogs like Mulvaney are helping Wall Street destroy the consumer watchdog agency.

Step by step, Mulvaney has systematically tried to destroy the consumer watchdog: recommending changes to its structure, hiring bank-friendly staffers for key positions, joining payday lenders in a lawsuit against the agency, slashing its budget, hiding complaints about abusive companies from the public, and soliciting complaints against the industry itself. He has even attempted to change the agency's name to obscure its mission.4

Deregulation is code for letting the worst of Wall Street do whatever they want. Either Mulvaney is serving his old campaign benefactors, or the Trump administration has sided with the rich and powerful against everyday Americans. Either way, it will take sustained pressure to keep the spotlight on Trump and Mulvaney's egregious abuses.

