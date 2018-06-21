Methane is a dangerous greenhouse gas on steroids – with a short-term planet-warming potential 86 times greater than that of carbon dioxide.1

Now Trump wants to make it much easier for fossil fuel companies to release methane into our atmosphere. In his latest move to destroy the climate for corporate profits, Trump plans to undermine Obama-era methane rules.

We cannot afford to let Trump undo our climate progress without a fight.

Tell Trump's EPA: Don't gut methane rules. Click here to sign the petition.

Trump intends to weaken a rule that requires companies to find and repair methane leaks, as well as a rule that prevents companies from intentionally venting methane during drilling.2

Methane leaks are a planet-warming nightmare. Leaks from the production, processing and transportation of oil and gas in 2015 released an amount of methane equivalent to 2.3 percent of all U.S. natural gas produced that year.3 That much leaked methane would have the same short-term climate impact as emissions from all U.S. coal-fired power plants combined.4

Under the Obama rules, companies were required to test for leaks every six months. Trump wants to allow companies to test for leaks much less frequently – once every year or two.5 The EPA estimates the change could result in as much as 380,000 tons of methane emissions between 2019 and 2025.6

The two largest contributors of methane are natural gas leaks and livestock.7 Not only is Trump trying to allow more leaks, but in July, his EPA signed off on a different rule exempting agriculture producers from reporting methane emissions from cattle.8

One by one, Trump is going after every regulation that prevents corporations from destroying our planet's future.We must hold the line and oppose him on every one – in the courts, in the press and in the streets. Sign the petition and add your voice to those opposing Trump's latest climate assault.

Tell the EPA: Don't gut methane rules.

References: