Tell Congress: Support the Medicare public option

The dream of universal health care is within our reach.

Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Chris Murphy just introduced legislation that moves the country one step closer to a national single-payer health care system. The Choose Medicare Act would let working-age individuals and employers purchase a Medicare insurance option through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) health exchanges.1

This progressive health care reform bill would give people an opportunity to opt-in to the country's most successful health care program – Medicare – to prove once and for all that a single-payer system is the best option for all Americans. Speak out now to urge every Democrat and Republican of good conscience to back this bill.

Tell Congress: Expand access to health care. Support the Medicare public option.

Adopting a national single-payer health care system won't happen overnight, and certainly not in this Congress, but building momentum and rallying support for legislation that moves the country in that direction can start now and make a big difference.

Under the Choose Medicare Act working-age individuals and employers who provide insurance to employees would be able to purchase a Medicare Part E plan, which would include all the benefits of Medicare and health coverage for pediatric services.

In addition, this bill would improve the current Medicare program and build on the ACA's reforms. It would add an out-of-pocket spending limit to all Medicare plans and boost ACA subsidies that help low- and middle-income people purchase health insurance.2

It's now more important than ever that we fight for progressive health care reforms that put patients first. Donald Trump and Republicans are doing everything they can to tear down the ACA. Their recent attacks on the ACA’s cost sharing subsidies, women’s access to no-copay birth control and protections for people with pre-existing conditions could make it harder for many people to access basic health care. Their brand of care is the kind that kills and fattens the pockets of health insurance companies and other corporations.

Sens. Merkley's and Murphy's bill would expand access to health care and save lives. It would move the country's health care system closer to one where every person – no matter their age, income, gender or medical history – can access the care they need. Add your support for the Medicare public option now.

Thanks for speaking out.

