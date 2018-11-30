“The world is divided into people who are for beheadings and against beheadings,” said one former consultant with McKinsey & Company, the powerhouse global business consulting firm, implying his old employers pick the wrong side.1

In fact, a new blockbuster New York Times report just revealed the extent to which McKinsey props up authoritarian governments that lie, murder, torture and steal.2

Democrats in the House of Representatives are about to gain the power to hold investigative hearings with subpoena power – a powerful tool not only to check Trump but to expose and crack down on out-of-control corporations like McKinsey. We need to pressure Democrats in the House to use their majority to investigate the companies profiting from human rights abuses, starting with McKinsey.

Tell House Democrats: Investigate McKinsey & Company's ties to oppressive regimes.

McKinsey held its recent global staff party in the Chinese desert just miles from one of the concentration camps where the Chinese government is detaining as many as 1 million ethnic Uighurs for indoctrination. It was an ugly symbol of a corporation that claims to be a purveyor of best business practices and a force for good, but makes big bucks by lending its credibility to some of the worst regimes in the world:3

Saudi Arabia. McKinsey is one of the few corporations that did not withdraw from the 'Davos in the Desert' conference after the Saudi government's murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It previously helped the Saudi government identify critics of the regime on social media, one of whom was later arrested.

A former assistant U.S. secretary of state said it is "likely they enable these regimes and likely become complicit… They don’t want to alienate regimes, or they would lose business.”4 If House Democrats are going to be serious about cracking down on corporations that are profiting from misery, they need to use their subpoena power to investigate companies like McKinsey.

Tell House Democrats: Investigate McKinsey & Company's ties to oppressive regimes.

The New York Times also reported that McKinsey helped support corrupt governments in South Africa and Malaysia, and is under investigation for advising both sides of major financial transactions. For decades, McKinsey helped push right-wing economic ideas and pro-corporate policies while its current and past employees grew fabulously wealthy.4,5 Now, it's time to put a spotlight on companies like McKinsey.

Tell House Democrats: Investigate McKinsey & Company's ties to oppressive regimes.

