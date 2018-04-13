"Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blocking a vote on the bipartisan legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. It’s time to put country over party and publicly call on him to hold a fair up-or-down vote for the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act."

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has yielded multiple indictments of high-level Trump associates.1 But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues his dangerous agenda of putting his party over democracy. He is trying to kill the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act, the bipartisan bill that would stop Trump from sabotaging Mueller.

Trump has constantly threatened to fire Mueller – and many have speculated that Trump has come very close to firing Mueller's supervisor Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.2,3 McConnell will continue to be complicit in Trump’s lawlessness unless he lets Congress do its job and protect Mueller’s investigation into Trump.

There are enough votes to pass this bill in the Senate – but only if McConnell allows it come to the floor. That's why CREDO is joining with our partners at Common Cause and other progressive allies to demand that Senate Republicans pressure McConnell to stop blocking this crucial legislation.

McConnell says he will not allow a Senate vote on the bipartisan legislation because he doesn’t think the president will try to fire Mueller.4 But Trump already tried fire to Mueller back in June and only backed down when White House staff threatened to quit.5

Trump is doing everything he can to undermine Mueller's investigation. On Sunday, he tweeted that the FBI had placed a "spy" on his campaign – an attempt to weaken public confidence in the Department of Justice – and demanded that the DOJ open an investigation. 6 On Monday, he met with Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray. After the meeting, Rosenstein announced that the DOJ would turn over highly classified information from Mueller's investigation to congressional Republicans. This is an unprecedented breach of protocol and capitulation to partisan politics and Trump lapdog Devin Nunes, who has been making that demand for months in his role as House Intelligence Committee Chair.7

The vast majority of Americans think Mueller should conduct his investigation without presidential interference.8 That fact isn’t lost on the many GOP senators who’ve said they agree with the American people that Trump would be crossing a red line by disrupting the investigation now. A vote on this bill would send a strong message to Trump that the Senate will no longer be complicit in his attempts to undermine the investigation.

Congress has a constitutional responsibility to serve as a check on the executive branch. With an illegitimate autocrat occupying the White House, our system of laws needs the strongest possible defense – no White House is above the law. Congress must step up now to make sure we have a truly independent investigation of Trump.



