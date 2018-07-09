"Michael Cohen's sworn confession implicates Donald Trump in serious crimes. Do not allow Trump to pack the Supreme Court with justices that will give him impunity. Block Brett Kavanaugh."

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's personal lawyer, just pled guilty to violating campaign finance law, evading taxes and falsifying records.1

And in the process, Cohen directly implicated Trump in those serious crimes – claiming he acted with Trump's full knowledge and under his direction.2

Cohen's guilty plea came hot on the heels of the conviction of Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.3

Yesterday, every U.S. senator witnessed exactly why it would be unconscionable to permit Trump to pack the Supreme Court with justices who will give him impunity. Now it's up to us to pour the pressure on.

Tell the Senate: No Supreme Court pick for a co-conspirator.

Cohen's guilty plea effectively makes Trump a co-conspirator – the same designation used for Richard Nixon that led to his resignation.4 Manafort's conviction, meanwhile, shows that Mueller's Russia investigation is unearthing crimes and getting closer to Trump. No wonder Trump picked Brett Kavanaugh, who holds the extreme – and practically unheard of – view that the president is above the law.5

The Supreme Court could soon be weighing in on questions like whether Trump must comply with a subpoena, as Nixon was compelled to do in the Watergate investigation, whether Trump can be indicted, or – appallingly – whether he can pardon himself. Yet some senators are seriously considering approving Kavanaugh to sit on that same Supreme Court – even though Kavanaugh believes that a sitting president should not be eligible for criminal indictment, and that a sitting president should be able to monitor – and even terminate – a special counsel's investigation.6

Even the most conservative Republicans must not stand for this attack on checks and balances, and the fundamental idea there is accountability for everyone – even the highest office in the land.

Senate Republicans need to get the message loud and clear that their partisan refusal to provide the necessary checks to Trump's corruption and extremism is unacceptable. We must also remind Democrats that we expect nothing less than all out-defense of the Supreme Court, our communities and our democracy. And the entire body needs to know that if they fail to act, we will hold them accountable.

Thank you for speaking out.

